Search

08 Apr 2022

Call made to bring apartment complex in Limerick city into public ownership

Call made to bring apartment complex in Limerick city into public ownership

Tenants of the Shannon Arms apartment complex in Henry Street have received notices to quit their homes | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

08 Apr 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A CALL HAS been made to bring a Limerick apartment complex, whose tenants have been issued notice to leave, into public ownership.

It has emerged that around 60 tenants based at the Shannon Arms in Henry Street have received letters from their landlords informing them they have to leave their homes on various dates this year.

The communications, sent on behalf of different named landlords, have in some cases informed residents the properties are being refurbished, and in other situations, stated the homes are being sold.

It came to light last week​ when Limerick TD Willie O’Dea raised the matter in the Dail.

Taoiseach asks Housing minister to intervene in Limerick renters' dispute

Now, the residents have met with the Community Action Tenants Union​, with the gathering also attended by former councillor and campaigner Cian Prendiville. He has co-signed a letter with People Before Profit TD, the party’s housing spokesperson, Richard Boyd-Barrett asking both the council and the minister Darragh O’Brien to bring the complex into public ownership.

In the letter, the pair write: “Most of these apartments are currently rented through the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) and Rental Assistance schemes, with the State, therefore, paying thousands of euros every year for each apartment. As recently as 2017 apartments in this building were sold for €58,300. In the five years since then, a €1,000 a month rent would have therefore have more than covered the cost of purchasing these apartments. But instead, the state has been renting them via the Hap scheme.”

Mr Prendiville and Mr Boyd-Barrett cited a scenario in 2017 when tenants at Fisherman’s Quay in Grove Island saw the apartments they were renting purchased by the Mid-West Simon Community, which subsequently agreed to ensure the occupiers could remain in situ.

“We are urging the state to intervene now, bring this building into public ownership to prevent these evictions, protect the tenants and save public money currently being spent on Hap,” the letter adds.

Brazen fertiliser thieves thwarted by Limerick gardai - €30,000 heist foiled

The Leader has contacted the Department of Housing and the local authority for a response.

In the Oireachtas last week, Mr O’Dea did secure a commitment from his party leader, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin that Housing Minister Mr O’Brien would intervene.​

Mr Martin said: “This behaviour should not be tolerated in this day and age.”

The former Defence Minister gave his opinions on the tactics being employed by the landlords, saying that they are “reminiscent of the behaviour of the absentee landlord during the great famine of the 1840s.”

He added: “This is not the 1840s. I'm asking the Taoiseach if the Minister for Housing can be asked to assist these people.”

A spokesperson for M&C Property, the letting agent for a number of properties in the Shannon Arms said the firm did not act on behalf of any of the landlords in the issue of notice to tenants, or the administration of such notices.

“I would also like to point out that there are several different owners of apartments in the Shannon Arms and M&C do not represent all of them,” the spokesperson added.

“The clients whom we represent fully respect the RTB process and will engage in said process if any of their tenants choose to exercise their right to refer any matter to the RTB.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media