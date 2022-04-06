University of Limerick students offer resilient voice as they launch newspaper

UNIVERSITY of Limerick students have put a spotlight on stories of resilience in this year's edition of the Limerick Voice.

Journalism students in UL produce the paper every year as part of their course with this year being the 14th of the publication.

Led by editor Martin Mongan, this year's edition features stories from across the city and county with the theme of resilience throughout.

Speaking at the launch of the Limerick Voice, which is distributed with the Limerick Leader newspaper, Mr Mongan said that the theme of resilience is something the Limerick people have in abundance.

The award-winning multimedia project features exclusive stories including a Ukrainian student's journey to Ireland, the lack of HIV treatment options in Limerick and the launch of a campaign to secure retirement village resident's rights.

As well as the newspaper, students showcase their journalistic talents on the Limerick Voice website which has reached over 28,000 readers since October 2021.

25 students from Journalism and New Media and Journalism Masters in UL have created over 250 stories, 23 podcasts and a number of TV and radio bulletins since the start of the academic year.

Lecturer Kathryn Hayes, who oversees the project, congratulated the students on all their hard work in bringing the Limerick Voice to fruition.

Ms Hayes said that working on the publication gives students invaluable experience of working in a real-life newsroom.

"We are extremely proud of what our students continue to achieve and these skills will really stand to them as they prepare to enter the highly competitive work force."

As well as local news stories, the back pages are bursting with sport, and not just the usual GAA, soccer and rugby but more unique offerings.

Great to be at @UL today to celebrate the launch of @LimerickVoice with @DonnOSullivan. Congrats to all the students for a fantastic effort pic.twitter.com/Pw0vqF1RhN — Frances Watkins (@FrancesW96) April 6, 2022

Wheelchair hurling and motor racing get their chance to shine too with the best of Limerick talent on show.