University Hospital Limerick most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

THERE are 97 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this morning, according to the latest INMO figures.

42 of these patients are waiting for a bed in the emergency department and 55 are elsewhere in the hospital.

There are 510 patients on trolleys in hospitals across the country according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

419 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 91 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

In January, UHL recorded their highest ever number of patients on trolleys for two days in a row.

On January 26, there were 111 patients waiting for a bed at the hospital, 62 in the emergency department and 48 in wards elsewhere.

On January 25, there were 97 patients without a bed at the hospital.

UHL is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today with the next highest number of patients on trolleys at Cork University Hospital.

49 people are waiting for a bed at CUH currently and 42 patients are on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital today.

The INMO have been continuingly calling for direct ministerial intervention to tackle Ireland's trolley crisis.