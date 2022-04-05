Search

05 Apr 2022

Meeting focuses on how to make Limerick a better place to live

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns, alongside Limerick councillor Elisa O'Donovan

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

05 Apr 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A MEETING in Limerick saw a wide-ranging discussion on how to make Shannonside a better place to live.

Hosted at the Shannon Rowing Club and organised by Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns and local party councillor Elisa O'Donovan, the talk covered a lot of ground.

Among the topics discussed were the lack of health services for people requiring diabetes care, and those in mental health distress.

Two Limerick communities join together for fundraising walk

On top of this, Shannon Airport, and the planned M20 road to Cork were also up for discussion, with Ms Cairns a TD in the Rebel County.

The discussion also turned to the lack of women in politics in Ireland.

"There are 33 TDs in Munster – and only four of them are women,” noted Cllr O’Donovan, "We simply have to do better. We have to work together to bring more women into every aspect of political life."

“I had the most wonderful visit to Limerick” said Ms Cairns, “there are so many issues that are important to us all in Munster and I loved hearing all the brilliant ideas from the passionate, committed Limerick people I met tonight. I will be following up on a number of the issues raised once I return to the Dáil."

