Search

04 Apr 2022

Two Limerick communities join together for fundraising walk

Two Limerick communities join together for fundraising walk

Over 60 people gathered on the day to take part in the fundraiser

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

04 Apr 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

TWO LIMERICK communities came together last weekend to raise money for charity and celebrate new social connections. 

Locals from Lough Gur and Bruff held a Climb with Charlie event on Saturday, April 2 to coincide with the hundreds of climbs taking place across the country. 

The events were organised by former journalist Charlie Bird to raise money for Pieta House and Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association. 

Over 60 locals took part in the 15km walk which took three hours to complete, with stops along the way for people to enjoy a break and a chat. 

The route started at Beechinor’s store at Holycross before heading to the new link footpath and to the start of the Slí na Sláinte.

Limerick schools named as finalists in Junk Kouture competition

After a brief stop in Bruff, walkers returned back along the route to Lough Gur enjoying a catch up along the way. 

On the day, Councillor Brigid Teefy was there to support the walkers and commented: "The communities of Lough Gur, Holycross and Bruff are to be commended for organising this event to raise funds for two very worthy causes.

"Many of the walkers that I have met here today have said that junction upgrade works here have allowed them to enjoy regular walks from Bruff to Holycross."

Mrs Teefy continued: "It is a great example of communities, local landowners and Council working together. Limerick City and County Council took on board and listened to what the communities and landowners asked for here and by all accounts everyone is very pleased with the outcome so far.

"We look forward to further improvement works at this junction before the project is fully completed in May.

"The new upgrade works along the Slí na Sláinte have already commenced and will provide an improved surface for all walkers."

The walkers raised a total of €1,250 for the two charities.  

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media