Limerick volunteer group wants its Ukrainian flag back

A VOLUNTARY group in Limerick has appealed for the safe return of a flag its members bought to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention (LTSP) spent €150 buying a personalised printed flag to erect on the city side of the Shannon Bridge.

In the yellow-and-blue colours of the war-hit eastern European nation, the flag stated that the group, which patrols the banks of the​ Shannon, was supporting its people.

However, the weekend-before-last, it was clipped from its cable ties on the railings and taken.

In a post to Facebook, LTSP stated: “In this day and age to have to post this alone is very disheartening.”

Chairman Matt Collins described the theft as “awful” and “phenomenally bad”.

“People are asking me why people would do such a thing. I wish I knew – and I wish I could get it back. Nobody really knows why people do silly things. There are lots of cameras in the area, and it’s right beside the garda station,” he said.

It’s the second flag LTSP had erected in the spot by the river in as many years.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, they bought a flag which showed their support for Ireland’s front-line workers.

Matt admits he is confused as to why that one was not taken too.

He said if whoever has taken it returns it, there would be no questions asked – that the charity would just be happy to have it back.

“There’d be no animosity. We know people do silly things and regret it later,” he said, “Just name a place, leave it there and we can collect it.”

Please contact 0857845347.