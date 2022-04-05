Council confirms plan to add more cremation 'plots' at Limerick cemeteries

A columbarium wall is to be built at Castlemungret Cemetery | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
COUNCIL is increasing the number of cremation plots amid a rise in people seeking non-traditional burials in the city.
As part of a major expansion plan at cemeteries across Limerick, the local authority is seeking to provide plots dedicated for people whose remains have been cremated.
A council spokesperson confirmed that of the 20% of the people who sought cremations in 2020 locally – 74% lived in the metropolitan city district.
“It’s clear the number of cremations is on the increase,” they added.
As a result of this, as part of its burial strategy, the authority is seeking to add both columbarium walls and cremation plots at Mount St Lawrence and Castlemungret cemeteries.
A columbarium wall alone is planned for the Kilmurry graveyard.
The provision of these, council said, will increase the capacity of burial grounds, at a premium at the moment.
Cremation is seen as being more environmentally-friendly. It’s considered more socially acceptable in modern society – and more economical, with the cost of graveyard plots up 25% this year.
At this month’s metropolitan meeting, councillors approved spend of €191,270 for its graveyard works programme for 2022.
The extra cremation plots has sparked calls for a crematorium in Limerick, with the nearest facility in Shannon.
Outgoing Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe – who has raised the need for a city crematorium for a number of years – said: “A lot of people haven’t transport out to Shannon. There is a cost associated with that. But it makes proper sense for a city our size to have such a facility.”
Elsewhere, the council says due to the growing number of Muslim people in the metropolitan district, a section of St Mary’s New Cemetery in Patrickswell is being allocated for this purpose.
It’s something welcomed by Fianna Fail councillor Azad Talukder, a practicing Muslim.
He said: “Twenty years ago, migrant people started coming to Limerick. Now, it's become an older community, it’s important they get their own burial plot.”
