31 Mar 2022

Price rise of Limerick cemetery plots to be reviewed after grave anger

Price rise of Limerick cemetery plots to be reviewed after grave anger

The price of a plot of graves has risen steeply this year | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

31 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LOCAL authority management are to revisit the increase in the price of a cemetery plot after grave anger from councillors.

At this month's council meeting, a recommendation to reverse a 25% increase in burial ground charges was adopted unanimously, alongside a notice of motion from Cllr Jerome Scanlan, Independent, requesting the rate be brought in line with neighbouring authorities.

Since the start of the year here in Limerick, a single grave in a council-owned cemetery now costs €1,500, an increase from €1,200, while double and family plots cost between €2,400 and €3,000.

After an extended debate on the matter, council boss Dr Pat Daly confirmed the review.

"There's no way we would want division or create division, or go about creating any of that. Can I review it carefully? I'm conscious of what you've said. We will take it away, we will see the scale and range of the issues, and come back to you very quickly," he told councillors.

Fianna Fail councillor Kevin Sheahan - who described the rise as "disgusting" - pointed out in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, one grave plot is sold for €700, with a double at €1,000.

WATCH: Limerick TD secures 'funding commitment' to help restore King John's Castle visitor numbers

Cllr Scanlan described the costs in Limerick as "extortionate".

"An undertaker in Newcastle West had to find €3,000 to cover the cost of a grave. His cashflow should not be impinged upon to pay Limerick County Council for graves which he is providing to people who need them at the time they pass away."

Fine Gael member Adam Teskey added: "I am appealing to you all as directors, please listen to us. Help us bridge the division that are there. Costs are going up at the pumps, maintaining a household, the cost of feeding people. And the cost of burying people is adding a further burden on people when they are in need the most."

