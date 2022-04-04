Search

04 Apr 2022

Limerick schools named as finalists in Junk Kouture competition

Judges Roz Purcell and Louis Walsh pictured with Leah Gow from Villiers Secondary School PIC: Brian McEvoy

Frances Watkins

04 Apr 2022 1:00 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

FIVE Limerick schools have been named as finalists in the 2022 Junk Kouture competition. 

A total of 60 haute-couture designs made from 100% recycled materials have been created and modelled by talented young designers from secondary schools across Ireland.

Five Limerick schools have been named as finalists in the south category including Open Book from Villiers College as well as Coláiste Nano Nagle on Sexton Street's designs Global Spiral and Ode To Joy.

Other Limerick designs that have made the finalists list are Print Outside the Book by John The Baptist Community School in Hospital and Contamination Cycle by Salesian Secondary College in Pallaskenry.

Villiers Secondary School were featured in the launch of this year's competition with their design Culchie Life, modelled by Leah Gow.  

The design was made using bailing twine and other waste products from a farm such as silage wrap, chicken wire and horse stirrups.

The outfit was created by Leah and team members Jennifer Curtin and Marie Blocher with guidance from their teacher Jean Thornton.

The competition will be judged by Louis Walsh, Roz Purcell, fashion designer Stephen McLaughlin and new judge for 2022, singer Soulé.

New Junk Kouture judge Soulé said: "I will be on the hunt for young designers who give 110% to their performance and channel their inner Lady Gaga, who has made so many fashion statements throughout her singing and acting career!."

The final of Junk Kouture will take place on Thursday, May 5 in Dublin. 

