Limerick student wins award at national cooking competition

Jim O'Meara and Eithne Gavin, Lecturers in Culinary Arts TUS with Jack Rice PIC: Alan Place
A STUDENT at the Technological University of the Shannon Midlands Midwest has won a prestigious prize at a national cooking competition.
Jack Rice is a second year culinary arts student at TUS where he studies at the Moylish Campus.
The Farranshone native recently won silver at the World Skills Ireland (WSI) cookery competition.
World Skills Ireland is a partnership between enterprise, industry, education, training and government that raises the profile and recognition of skills and apprenticeships and prepares the talent of today for the careers of the future.
Over three action-packed days, World Skills Ireland facilitated an atmosphere of experimentation and discovery through competitions, interactive events and demonstrations.
Prior to securing the silver medal at the national competition held in DkIT, Dundalk, he competed successfully in the qualifying round at TUS Athlone Campus.
Following weeks of training and mentoring Jack then went on to take part in the three-day national competition competing against students from five other technological universities and institutes of technology.
Alan Mc Cabe of DkIT and WSI complimented the competitors and congratulated Jack on "competing to such a high standard in a very tough competition."
