27 Mar 2022

Man arrested over €700k heroin seizure released from Limerick garda station

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

27 Mar 2022 1:24 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A MAN, aged in his 60s, who was arrested in relation to the seizure of €700,000 worth of heroin in the outskirts of Limerick city has been released without charge.

In a statement issued by gardai this Sunday afternoon, a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.

As part of Operation Tara, planned searches were carried out on lands in the Ardnacrusha area on Friday. The drugs found in the course of the searches will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The operation was let by members of the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, who were assisted by local garda units, the Regional Dog Unit and members of the Defence Forces.

The male arrested was being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street garda station.

Local News

