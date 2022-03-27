Man arrested over €700k heroin seizure released from Limerick garda station

A MAN, aged in his 60s, who was arrested in relation to the seizure of €700,000 worth of heroin in the outskirts of Limerick city has been released without charge.
In a statement issued by gardai this Sunday afternoon, a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
"Investigations are ongoing," said a garda spokesperson.
As part of Operation Tara, planned searches were carried out on lands in the Ardnacrusha area on Friday. The drugs found in the course of the searches will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
The operation was let by members of the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, who were assisted by local garda units, the Regional Dog Unit and members of the Defence Forces.
The male arrested was being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street garda station.
Seamus O’Riordan is waiting to hear if a much bigger road will be going through his land at Patrickswell| PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.