Search

26 Mar 2022

Deferrals in scheduled care at Limerick hospitals amid rise in Covid-19 activity

Deferrals in scheduled care at Limerick hospitals amid rise in Covid-19 activity

Scheduled care is being reduced at St John's Hospital in Limerick for the time being

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

26 Mar 2022 12:15 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE University of Limerick Hospitals Group (ULHG) has announced deferrals of elective activity across its facilities will continue into next week.

It comes amid what it describes as a "surge" in emergency presentations and an increase in Covid-19 activity.

Yesterday, the hospital's crisis management team met, and decided that from Monday, March 28, almost all scheduled care at St John's Hospital, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital plus Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals will be deferred for the time being.

This includes all patients planning to attend these hospitals for outpatient appointments, elective surgery (day case and inpatient) and endoscopy.

Azon Recruitment - expanding into Limerick

Patients are being advised not to attend for their appointments or procedures unless contacted directly by staff and advised otherwise.

Services at University Maternity Hospital Limerick are unaffected by these cancellations and women are advised to attend for their appointments.

Almost all elective activity at University Hospital Limerick – including outpatient appointments, elective surgery and diagnostic investigations – remains deferred until further notice as the hospital manages a sustained surge in emergency presentations, a significant increase in Covid-19 activity and an increase in the numbers of staff unavailable related to Covid-19.

In a statement, ULHG says it regrets this reduction, but added it is "necessary to prioritise emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients in the Mid-West. Affected patients will be contacted as soon as possible to reschedule their appointments and procedures. This decision is being kept under review daily."

The Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) remains open 24-7 for emergency cases and emergency and trauma surgery is continuing.

Injury units and Medical Assessment Units continue to operate as normal at St John’s Hospital, while trauma surgery continues at Croom Orthopaedic Hospital.

 There are a limited number of exceptions to the cancellations. Appointments which are going ahead at this time include:

Cancer services (oncology and haematology day ward; haematology and oncology OPD clinics; medical oncology clinics; rapid access clinics for breast, lung and prostate) (UHL)
Dialysis (UHL)
Fracture Clinic (UHL)
Paediatric Outpatient clinics (UHL)
Endoscopy (UHL)
OPAT (antibiotic therapy) (UHL)
Bronscoscopy (UHL)
DVT (UHL)
Warfarin (UHL)

Visiting restrictions remain in place at UHL and at Nenagh Hospital amid the high numbers of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The only exceptions to this are parents visiting children in hospital, people assisting confused patients; for example, dementia
visiting on compassionate grounds; for example, for patients who are critically unwell or at end of life.

Exemptions are limited to one person per patient and will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media