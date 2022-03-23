Search

23 Mar 2022

Exciting new climate arts festival coming to Limerick

Pictured at the launch of “Future Limerick” are performers Elaine O’Dwyer and Jean O’Donoghue PIC: Diarmuid Greene

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

23 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

AN EXCITING new climate arts festival is coming to Limerick this May. 

FUTURE LIMERICK will be held between May 16 and 22 in various venues across the city including the Lime Tree Theatre, Belltable, Dolan's and People's Park. 

Sunday Child Theatre are presenting the festival in association with the Lime Tree which will also feature an immersive walking tour along the river Shannon. 

The festival is one of five projects nationwide to receive funding from the ESB Brighter Future Arts Fund, which support artists and arts organisations that promote awareness of climate change and inspire positive actions within the community.

The ambition for the festival is to use art and creativity to engage the wider Limerick community on the issues of sustainability and climate change, and to spark debate about what a low-carbon future could look like. 

The festival will include plays and cultural events such as aerial performances, a bilingual spoken word night, live music, stand up comedy and discussions. 

For younger audiences, FUTURE LIMERICK is hosting a free Family Fun Day in People’s Park and Music Network returns with extravaganza Wires, Strings & Other Things.

WATCH: Limerick Youth Orchestra records special song for Ukraine

Hildegard Ryan from Sunday’s Child Theatre Company said "As the climate crisis escalates it’s easy to get bogged down in feelings of hopelessness.

"FUTURE LIMERICK will be an antidote to this, focusing on hope and creativity. Our festival will be engaging and entertaining way to imagine a brighter future and engage on the climate issues that matter most to the Limerick community."

Louise Donlon, Director at Lime Tree Theatre/Belltable added that the festival will help inspire positive action: "Addressing the challenges we face through the medium of the arts will help to frame them in a way that makes them seem less daunting, and we hope this festival will inspire new & creative ideas for a local-led response to climate change."

Speaking at the launch, Grace Kelly, ESB Creative Experiences Manager said: "Sunday’s Child and Lime Tree Theatre/Belltable have curated a wonderful programme of multi-disciplinary arts events that will creatively engage communities across Limerick and kick start conversations about what a sustainable “Future Limerick” might be."

