WATCH: Limerick Youth Orchestra records special song for Ukraine

A LIMERICK youth orchestra has recorded a special song to raise money for Ukraine.

The Ceol na Mara Chamber Orchestra is a youth string orchestra based in Limerick with 28 members ranging in ages from eight to 18.

Under the direction of Oonagh Keogh, the orchestra meets once a month in the Irish Chamber Orchestra Studio at University of Limerick.

The orchestra have recorded the beautiful Melody by Miroslav Skoryk who is a Ukrainian composer. Miroslav means ‘peace to the Slavic People’.

The group have chosen to raise money for the Redemptorists who have been raising funds to directly support families trapped in the war zone in Ukraine.

One of the main recipients of donated Limerick money is the Redemptorist monastery in Kharkiv, where 40 orphans, ten of their carers and more than 40 adult refugees are being cared for.

So far, the money raised by the Limerick appeal has bought more than 64 tonnes of medical supplies, shelter and food.

Their next project is to get a container ship to bring specialised hospital equipment in to help treat the ill and wounded so every donation helps.

You can donate to the fundraising page here.