Limerick-based FRS Network supports Ukraine with donation

THE FRS Network team in Limerick has joined with their counterparts around the country to provide a €20,000 donation to the victims of the conflict in Ukraine.

The donation was made via Irish Red Cross who are delivering life-saving food and hygiene supplies to families who are impacted, supporting health facilities and working to repair vital infrastructure.

FRS Network said the donation was made in light of the unfolding humanitarian crisis and in the name of the many Ukrainians who have worked with the organisation over the years.

The organisation currently has several Ukrainian team members based in that country who are working with Herdwatch. FRS Network’s panel for farm relief support also includes a number of workers who originally came from Ukraine, while their recruitment business, FRS Recruitment, has placed a number of Ukrainian candidates into employment.

Reacting to the donation, Pat Carey, Chair of the Irish Red Cross said they are grateful to have received this significant donation from FRS Network – one which is badly needed given the developing situation in Ukraine.

"We have been greatly humbled by the level of generosity shown by the Irish people since the outset of this crisis. All of the donations are helping us to support the delivery of essentials to families and individuals who are facing massive upheaval, fear and loss on a daily basis. As the conflict escalates the human impact will intensify and we are appealing for more donations to help us help the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Carey.

What is happening in Ukraine is devastating, said Colin Donnery, Group CEO of FRS Network.

"This is an unfolding humanitarian crisis which is going to be felt throughout Ukraine and far beyond. We are already seeing that first hand in FRS with several of our colleagues and friends being based in Ukraine and others having come to Ireland from that part of the world.

"In light of the unfolding crisis and the direct connection our organisation has to Ukraine, we wanted to try to help in some way. By working with the Irish Red Cross we hope this donation will help some of those who have been impacted by this crisis to get the food, medicine, shelter and water they need. We are also continuing to liaise directly with our team members on the ground to see what other assistance we may be able to provide.

"The way events are unfolding it does seem like a huge level of support will be needed for the people of Ukraine and obviously this is a situation we are following closely. We will be working with our teams across the country and in Ukraine to see what other help we can provide as this crisis continues – while hoping a peaceful and immediate resolution is found,” said Mr Donnery.

Irish Red Cross is continuing to collect donations to assist the people of Ukraine. Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to visit www.redcross.ie