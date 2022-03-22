Search

22 Mar 2022

University of Limerick researchers helping gamers maximise their winnings

University of Limerick researchers helping gamers maximise their winnings

University of Limerick PIC: Adrian Butler

Frances Watkins

22 Mar 2022

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

RESEARCHERS from the University of Limerick are trying to help gamers improve their chances of winning big prize money. 

Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software is a world leader in esport research based at UL. 

They have announced that they are working to help gamers improve their chances of winning a portion of the $540 million (€472m) in expected esports prize money next year.

University of Limerick's Dr Mark Campbell and Dr Adam Toth are leading the research.

Dr Campbell points out that esports is big business, with the global gaming market valued at $173.70 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach a value of $314.40 billion by 2027.

"The esports prize pool is expected to reach over $543 million worldwide by 2023. The top earner, Johan Sundstein, who plays Dota2, has earned more than $7 million. Ireland’s Jordan Crowley has won more than $270,000 to date." added Dr Campbell.

The Lero team hopes to determine the human and computer factors underlying esports performance, specifically how these factors interact to optimise gaming performance.    

Dr Adam Toth said Lero researchers are currently seeking volunteer gamers and non-gamers to participate in the research programme in UL, where they will get to play on some of the most advanced esport and gaming equipment in the world at the Esports Science Research Lab.

"We will need between 80 and 120 volunteers, who will have their gaming skills assessed using specially designed NVIDIA software, and we will give the participants feedback on their performance. It will take about an hour of their time, so people can travel from anywhere in the country to take part." he added.

Dr Campbell said the current research project would take about a year to complete, and they anticipate publishing their findings in peer-reviewed journals once completed.

Gamers interested in taking part should contact: esports.sciencelab@gmail.com

