In Pictures: 30 of the best photographs from the 50th International Band Championship

TENS OF thousands of people flocked to Limerick city centre on Sunday for the 50th staging of the International Band Championship.
The overall winner of the hugely popular event, the first since 2019, was the Mullingar Town Band - read more here.
For more photographs, click 'Next' and make sure to pick up this week's newspaper - on sale from Wednesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.