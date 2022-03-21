Limerick cancer survivor and mother-of-two urging public to support Daffodil Day

A LIMERICK cancer survivor and mother-of-two is calling on the public to take back from cancer and support life-changing research through Daffodil Day donations this year.

Stacey Kiely (31) from Corbally, was only 8 years old, when her cancer journey began, and she received a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“At the time I was so young that I didn’t really realise what cancer was,” she said.

It wasn’t until doctors sat her down and told her that she may lose her hair and would have to stay in hospital to take plenty of medicine that she realised “how severe it was.”

Stacey’s treatment plan at the time included 8 months of chemotherapy. She is now back to full health and is a mother of a four-year-old and nine-month-old.

Locally, the Irish Cancer Society provides vital services to patients and their families in Limerick each year.

This includes the provision of 272 counselling sessions and 339 nights of in-home night nursing for patients in their final days.

Last year, 233 volunteer driving lifts were provided to patients attending hospital appointments.

Irish Cancer Society CEO, Averil Power, expressed her excitement at seeing Limerick and Ireland turn yellow once again, on March 25.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports,” she said.

These are comprised of a support line, free counselling, night nurses to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer.

“Along with these services, the money raised on Daffodil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research,” she concluded.

Anyone interested can donate to Cancer.ie, volunteer to help fundraise, purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop or take part in a steps challenge.

For more information, or to donate, click here.