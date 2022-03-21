Search

21 Mar 2022

Limerick cancer survivor and mother-of-two urging public to support Daffodil Day

Limerick cancer survivor and mother-of-two urging public to support Daffodil Day

Stacey Kiely from Corbally is urging people to donate to life-changing cancer research on Daffodil Day, March 25

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

21 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK cancer survivor and mother-of-two is calling on the public to take back from cancer and support life-changing research through Daffodil Day donations this year.

Stacey Kiely (31) from Corbally, was only 8 years old, when her cancer journey began, and she received a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“At the time I was so young that I didn’t really realise what cancer was,” she said.

It wasn’t until doctors sat her down and told her that she may lose her hair and would have to stay in hospital to take plenty of medicine that she realised “how severe it was.” 

Stacey’s treatment plan at the time included 8 months of chemotherapy. She is now back to full health and is a mother of a four-year-old and nine-month-old.

REVEALED: 'Game-changer' investment at Foynes Port

Locally, the Irish Cancer Society provides vital services to patients and their families in Limerick each year.

This includes the provision of 272 counselling sessions and 339 nights of in-home night nursing for patients in their final days.

Last year, 233 volunteer driving lifts were provided to patients attending hospital appointments.

Irish Cancer Society CEO, Averil Power, expressed her excitement at seeing Limerick and Ireland turn yellow once again, on March 25.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports,” she said.

These are comprised of a support line, free counselling, night nurses to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer.

“Along with these services, the money raised on Daffodil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research,” she concluded.

Anyone interested can donate to Cancer.ie, volunteer to help fundraise, purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop or take part in a steps challenge.   

For more information, or to donate, click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media