21 Mar 2022

Calls for survey after fire hydrant in West Limerick was 'paved over'

Crews from Limerick Fire and Rescue could not connect to the hydrant as it had been paved over

Norma Prendiville

21 Mar 2022 8:30 AM

normap@limerickleader.ie

FINE GAEL councillor Adam Teskey has called for a county and city-wide audit of fire hydrants.

The call comes following a house fire in West Limerick where, Cllr Teskey claimed, the emergency services discovered the nearby fire hydrant had been overlaid with tarmac.

Speaking at a meeting of Adare Rathkeale Municipal District, Cllr Teskey said the fire service “couldn’t get access to the fire hydrant”.

They tried to access the hydrant using the cutter, he explained, but were unable to do so and instead had to go to Shanagolden to get water.

“This is an alarming situation,” he said, and he sought support from the other councillors for his proposals to prevent any recurrence. “This was a catastrophe that happened within our district.”

Appeal for donations for Ukrainians who arrived in Limerick overnight

In his motion, he called for a detailed map, outlining the exact location of all fire hydrants, to be prepared. He also asked for a survey to be carried out “with regard to the water pressure and quantity of water available at each hydrant”.

Cllr Teskey added: "I am asking that where we don’t have a hydrant or where quantity or pressure is an issue that a reserve tank be put in place to be used in cases where the emergency services require access.” 

Cllr Kevin Sheahan said he had “no problem” seconding the motion but added that it was really a motion for the full council.

“Every year we adopt a huge budget, and a huge budget for the fire service,” Cllr Stephen Keary said. “There is an obligation on the fire service to do due diligence. They should be doing an annual inspection of hydrants.”

He couldn’t accept the fire service had to go to Shanagolden for water, pointing out that there was a river beside them.

But councillors were told that Irish Water now has overall responsibility for the repair and maintenance of fire hydrants in Limerick.

“There is no existing programme in place for periodic inspection of water services fixtures and fittings such as hydrants,”

Irish Water said in a written response. The company tries to repair immediately any hydrants in need of repair and reported to them, the statement added.

Cllr Teskey’s motion was agreed unanimously, and they agreed to invite the Chief Fire Officer to a future meeting.

