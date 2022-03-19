Search

20 Mar 2022

Hollywood hellraiser watches over Limerick city from second vantage point

Hollywood hellraiser watches over Limerick city from second vantage point

The mural of Richard Harris at Arthur's Quay

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

19 Mar 2022 2:24 PM

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

HE’S ALREADY holding court on Bedford Row and now legendary Limerick actor Richard Harris has a second presence in the city centre. 

The first brushstrokes on a mural of the Hollywood hellraiser began at 7am this Saturday morning, and, by lunchtime, it was nearly complete. 

The location of the artwork is the former tourist office at Arthur's Quay which has been blighted by vandalism in recent times. Harris, of course, is already a resident of the city centre - in the form of a bronze statue on Bedford Row, designed in the character of King Arthur, holding his sword in the air. 

“We have a lot done on the mural. We are hoping to have it finished up for the band parade tomorrow. It will be a backdrop for the band parade coming through,” said Cormac Dillion who is deputy president of the Mid West region of the students’ union in Tus. 

The Crecora man is a graduate in fine art printmaking from Limerick School of Art and Design. He paints murals commercially. Limerick City and County Council were looking for an artist, or artists, to complete a mural at the space, and Cormac was contacted.

“I got a few other artists who are local to Limerick to paint for it too,” he said.

Five artists are now working on the piece including Louise keeley, Lukasz Malawski, Joseph Kennedy, Bartosz Wolniak, and Cormac. 

“The theme is, significant cultural identities from the past, present and future,” Cormac explained.

Richard Harris is representing the past, acclaimed rap singer Denise Chaila is representing the present while break dancer Toviyah O’ Connor Omoteso is representing the future.

