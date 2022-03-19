Search

20 Mar 2022

Limerick family organises charity climb in memory of late mum

Frances Watkins

19 Mar 2022 3:00 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK family are preparing to take part in a charity climb for two charities very close to their hearts.

Niall Barron and his family have organised the trek in conjunction with Charlie Bird's Climb for Pieta House and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.

This climb will take place on Saturday, April 2 on Keeper Hill with hundreds of people across the country organising similar treks.

So far, there are 123 different locations of climbs with €529,568 raised, to date. for the two charities.

Charlie Bird pledges to light a candle for Limerick's Vicky Phelan at summit of Croagh Patrick

Niall lost his mother to suicide and his father Denis has Motor Neurone Disease so the two charities mean a lot to the family.

A local of Father Russell Road, Niall has joined forces with local pubs as well as Mungret GAA to get as many people involved as possible.

Niall's climb is in partnership with Newport College who are climbing Keeper Hill on the same day.

For insurance reasons only 1,200 people are allowed on the hill at one time so Niall is asking anyone who can't take part on the day to donate to their online fundraising page.

You can donate by clicking here.

