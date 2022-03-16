Search

16 Mar 2022

Former University of Limerick Chancellor passes away

16 Mar 2022 11:10 AM

DR MIRIAM Hederman O’Brien, former University of Limerick Chancellor, has passed away. 

Dr Hederman O'Brien held the posts of Chancellor of the University of Limerick and Director of the University of Limerick Foundation between 1998 and 2002. 

The 88-year-old passed away on Monday in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. 

Dr Hederman O'Brien was a barrister and held a Ph.D in Political and Economic Science from Trinity College, Dublin.

Dr Hederman O'Brien held a number of prestigious positions throughout her career including Chairman and President of the Irish Committee of the European Cultural Foundation, Director of Music Network, Directorship of Allied Irish Banks plc and Director of the Dublin Grand Opera Society.

In recognition of her work, Dr Herdman O'Brien has received the Gold Medal for service to Poland, the European Order of Merit as well as Honorary Doctorates from the Pontifical University of Maynooth, the National University of Ireland and the University of Ulster.

University of Limerick have paid tribute to the Kildare woman who was the first female chancellor of any university in Ireland. 

UL Chancellor Mary Harney said: "Dr Hederman O’Brien was an inspirational role model who I was privileged to know and learn so much from.

"Irish society was enriched by her leadership and scholarship. I express my sympathies to her family at this sad time."

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey said: "UL benefited hugely from her leadership, her enthusiastic engagement, her vast experience and wise counsel over the term of her time in office.

"Throughout her life she contributed in great measure to Irish and European society through her participation and leadership of a diverse range of councils, commissions and research bodies in Ireland and abroad."

A post on Rip.ie read: "Beloved wife of the late Bill. Very sadly missed by her loving children Donat, Aoife, Eilis, Dervilla and Murrough and their partners Ann, Neil, Brian, Shay and Caroline, her adored grandchildren Rory, Conor, Maeve, Morgan, Louise, Joe, James, Cormac, Billy and Fay, extended family and friends.

"Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Friday, 18th March, from 4pm to 6pm.

"Removal to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide on Saturday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Red Cross."

