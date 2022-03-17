Limerick set to celebrate St Patrick's Day as parades make a welcome return

COMMUNITIES the length and breadth of Limerick will turn a strong shade of green this Thursday.

It’s all because for the first time since 2019, St Patrick’s Day parades can take place free of Covid-19 regulations.

From Abbeyfeale in the west to Ballylanders in the east, from Castleconnell in the north to Kilfinane in the south, no fewer than 10 parades will take place, as Limerick communities are expected to turn out in numbers to mark our national day.

Thousands of people will pack O’Connell Street this Thursday, while towns and villages will see hundreds of people out and about, as the fun returns with the parades.

In the city, the grand marshals of the parade will be Limerick’s victorious hurling players – with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in tow.

They will lead a 250-strong procession from Limerick GAA celebrating the theme of ‘belonging and identity’.

With Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler unavailable, the metropolitan district leader, Cllr Catherine Slattery will don the chain of office and deputise at the parade this year.

It’s a “massive honour” for the Old Cork Road woman, who said: “It means the world to me. I’m a proud Limerick woman in politics, and I’m so looking forward to meeting and greeting the people of Limerick.”

It’s all change for the parade route this year, due to the fact much of O’Connell Street is currently closed off due to the ongoing work related to its €10m revitalisation programme.

It will start beside the Youthreach College in O’Connell Avenue, colloquially known as the Red Tech, before continuing down to the Cecil Street-O’Connell Street junction.

Rather than heading onwards towards Penneys, where the viewing stand is traditionally located, participants will turn left into Cecil Street, then left again into Henry Street.

They will march past Sarsfield Street and Liddy Street, where the parade will officially come to an end before the viewing stand at Arthur’s Quay Park.

Elsewhere in Bruff, the theme of this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade is ‘together again’, with the aim of the event to give an opportunity for promotion to the many clubs and organisations which contribute to community life in the area.

Notably, the Ukrainian flag will be carried in solidarity by members of Bruff’s international community.

DJ Grimes, who suffers from the rare Bardet Biedl syndrome will lead out the parade in the town at 2.30pm and add something else to his list of personal achievements.

To get people in the mood for the holiday, Limerick Council has launched a playlist. Online at limerick.ie, it showcases a mix of local bands, musicians, solo artists and songwriters.