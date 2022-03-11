Search

11 Mar 2022

Limerick’s St Patrick’s playlist hits the decks

Limerick's very own Emma Langford is part of the first St Patrick's playlist for the city

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

11 Mar 2022 3:30 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

WITH the countdown firmly on to St Patrick’s Day, a new playlist has hit the decks marking some of Limerick’s top musical talents.

On Thursday next, the city’s streets will come alive with a sea of colour and sound as the St Patrick’s Day parade marches through the city for the first time since 2019.

And to get people in the mood, Limerick City and County Council has launched a special playlist for the national holiday.

Available on the internet at www.limerick.ie, it showcases an eclectic mix of home-grown local bands, musicians, solo artists and songwriters, all flying the flag for Limerick across the globe.

A number of people have selected their favourite tracks for the collection, including conductor Andrew Jordan, Mayor Daniel Butler, Lumen Street Theatre’s Martin Shannon, DJ and podcaster Olivia Chau, plus well-known student and podcaster Pádraig O’Callaghan.

Among the featured artists are: Anna’s Anchor; Beoga; Denise Chaila; Emma Langford; Fox Jaw; Hermitage Green; James Hanley; John Steele; Laura Duff; Lost Boys; Paddy Mulcahy; Powpig; Raging Sons; Rusangano Family; the Cranberries and the Hitchers.

The playlist plays homage to a host of local musicians from Limerick’s music scene.

And council hopes the compilation will help shine a light on some of Limerick’s celebrated bands and musicians after what has been a very difficult two years in the entertainment industry.

However, the playlist is not yet complete.

For members of the public will shortly be invited to nominate their favourite Limerick bands and tracks via Limerick’s St Patrick’s Festival’s Instagram page, with the most popular selection being added to the final playlist.

The city’s St Patrick’s Day parade – under way at noon on Thursday – will take a detour from its traditional route due to the ongoing revitalisation work in O’Connell Street.

As usual, floats will assemble at Sarsfield Barracks, with the starting point in O’Connell Avenue.

However, following its procession to the Crescent, it will then turn left into Cecil Street and right into Henry Street before proceeding down into Arthur’s Quay Park, near where the reviewing stand will be.

The route then turns left onto Patrick Street before it ends at Rutland Street by Matthew Bridge.

Local News

