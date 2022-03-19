Limerick family raises over €3,000 for Childline with spectacular light show

CHILDLINE has thanked a Limerick family who ran a spectacular light show to raise money for their services.

The Hunt family ran the light at show at their Meelick home for the second year over the Christmas period, with its dazzling colourful lights and crisp music sequences attracting interest and intrigue from near and far.

An 18 foot mega tree, eight mini trees, candy canes and an animated singing Christmas tree were just some of the magical lights which the Hunt family used to festoon their home at the festive period.

Speaking at the time, innovator Dave Hunt said Childline was a cause that he felt an affinity with and one which is crucial at a time when children and young people face a wide variety of challenges.

An outstanding sum of over €3,300 was raised by the show and this funding is now helping to ensure Childline is there for every child and young person in Ireland 24 hours a day, every day.

Childline is always available to every child and young person aged up to and including 18 in Limerick, Clare and across Ireland.

Children and young people can contact Childline to chat in confidence about any issue on their mind and the service will listen to them and support them.

Any child or young person can reach Childline at any time of the day or night by chatting online at Childline.ie, calling 1800 66 66 66, or sending a text to 50101.