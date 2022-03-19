Search

20 Mar 2022

Limerick family raises over €3,000 for Childline with spectacular light show

Limerick family raise over €3,000 for Childline with spectacular light show

Catriona Mullahey, Childline Regional Supervisor Limerick, pictured with Jessica and Dave Hunt

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

19 Mar 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

CHILDLINE has thanked a Limerick family who ran a spectacular light show to raise money for their services. 

The Hunt family ran the light at show at their Meelick home for the second year over the Christmas period, with its dazzling colourful lights and crisp music sequences attracting interest and intrigue from near and far.

An 18 foot mega tree, eight mini trees, candy canes and an animated singing Christmas tree were just some of the magical lights which the Hunt family used to festoon their home at the festive period.

Speaking at the time, innovator Dave Hunt said Childline was a cause that he felt an affinity with and one which is crucial at a time when children and young people face a wide variety of challenges.

Gardai seek information following 'sinister act of vandalism' outside Limerick sports club

An outstanding sum of over €3,300 was raised by the show and this funding is now helping to ensure Childline is there for every child and young person in Ireland 24 hours a day, every day.

Childline is always available to every child and young person aged up to and including 18 in Limerick, Clare and across Ireland.

Children and young people can contact Childline to chat in confidence about any issue on their mind and the service will listen to them and support them.

Any child or young person can reach Childline at any time of the day or night by chatting online at Childline.ie, calling 1800 66 66 66, or sending a text to 50101.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media