In pictures: Limerick man leads the St Patrick's Day parade in London

THERE was a strong representation of Limerick men and women at this year's St Patrick’s Day parade in London.

The celebrations, which took place last weekend, marked a momentous day for the Irish Community in the English capital as it was their first St Patrick's festival since 2019.

“It was a great day to be Irish and from Limerick in London,” said Chairman of the Limerick Exiles Association, Con Kelly.

The Mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, was in attendance on the day, in addition to 12 grand Marshals and sponsors of the parade.

This year, the Grand Marshal's were made up of frontline workers and one Ukrainian who works for an Irish company in the healthcare sector.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also made the journey over to London along with his wife Mary.

The parade, which started on Piccadilly, was led by 83-year-old Con Dee from Murroe, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces. He has led the parade carrying the tricolour for five years now.

Mayor Butler walked with all the visiting dignitaries and had his photograph taken with Katie Brouder, from Monagea in Limerick, who was part of Fr Murphy's group carrying the parade flags at the front of the procession.

The Limerick Exiles Association London paraded their “striking new banner” with chairman Con Kelly from Tournafulla, Limerick and Michael Hanley from Kilfinane, Limerick.

The Garda Band was also in attendance led by the Commissioner Drew Harris.

The bands was accompanied by the Metropolitan police and their Emerald Society pipe band, which was organised by Padraig Shanahan who hails from Caherdavin in Limerick.

The parade finished at Trafalgar Square, where the festival began with six hours of entertainment.

Anyone wishing to join the Limerick Exiles Association London can contact them through their website - limerickexiles.org.