Students organise fundraising run in memory of University of Limerick staff member

UNIVERSITY of Limerick students are hosting a fundrasing run in memory of a former UL staff member.

The 5km Glow Run is an annual event organised by 2nd Year Sports and Exercise Science students around the UL campus.

The event is held in memory of Jacinta O'Brien who was a member of the Physical Education and Sports Science Department in UL.

Jacinta passed away suddenly in 2004 due to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and the run is held in her honour every year.

The 2022 participants will be fundraising for Jigsaw, Milford Care Centre and A Lust for Life charities.

The organisers of the run said they hoped it would inspire the public to increase the activity level and promote a healthier lifestyle.

They said: "Jacinta encouraged this way of life and is an inspiration to the community of Ireland. We not only remember Jacinta, but also glow our own loved ones also affected by these illnesses.

"The glow run allows us to raise money for three charities that relate to us all and help so many."

The 5km Glow Run will take place on Wednesday, March 23 at 8pm at the Sports Building and National Coaching and Training Centre, Plassey Park Road.

Tickets and donations are available here.