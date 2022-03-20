Students organise fundraising run in memory of University of Limerick staff member

Organisers Éamon Long, Will Shanahan and Zoe Forde
UNIVERSITY of Limerick students are hosting a fundrasing run in memory of a former UL staff member.
The 5km Glow Run is an annual event organised by 2nd Year Sports and Exercise Science students around the UL campus.
The event is held in memory of Jacinta O'Brien who was a member of the Physical Education and Sports Science Department in UL.
Jacinta passed away suddenly in 2004 due to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome and the run is held in her honour every year.
The 2022 participants will be fundraising for Jigsaw, Milford Care Centre and A Lust for Life charities.
The organisers of the run said they hoped it would inspire the public to increase the activity level and promote a healthier lifestyle.
They said: "Jacinta encouraged this way of life and is an inspiration to the community of Ireland. We not only remember Jacinta, but also glow our own loved ones also affected by these illnesses.
"The glow run allows us to raise money for three charities that relate to us all and help so many."
The 5km Glow Run will take place on Wednesday, March 23 at 8pm at the Sports Building and National Coaching and Training Centre, Plassey Park Road.
Tickets and donations are available here.
Mary O'Riordan presents the latest Limerick Person of the Month award to Emma Doyle, Nancy Barrett (blue top) and Catherine Gleeson | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.