Infill housing approved for cul-de-sac in Limerick suburb

PLANNERS have given the green light for ‘infill’ housing to be constructed in a cul-de-sac on the northside of Limerick city.

Infill housing is the insertion of additional housing units into an already-approved subdivision or neighborhood

The Paramud Group secured permission to knock a single storey commercial building at Davin Gardens, which is off Redgate Road in Caherdavin.

In its place, the firm is planning to build a development which will comprise of four terraced two-storey townhouses and two single storey semi-detached homes, alongside connection to the public infrastructure services and other site works.

One person, who lives at a neighbouring property, wrote to the council in relation to the proposed development.

They pointed out the land has been in a rundown condition for more than 10 years, and has neglected trees on the boundaries of their home.

“These trees have damaged foundations on my shed walls and the boundary walls between our properties,” the neighbour added, requesting council to attach a condition in its permission to erect a new two-metre high wall between the sites.

Local planners made an order for a two-metre high “privacy wall” in their decision letter to the developer.​

Permission was given subject to 21 other conditions. These include a stipulation that the developer must lodge €27,000 by way of a security deposit.

The firm must also pay the authority €12,120 in a development levy.

No work is permitted to take place outside the hours of 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays and Sundays.