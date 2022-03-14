Search

14 Mar 2022

Limerick schools help raise €3,000 for Ukraine aid effort

Limerick schools help raise €3,000 for Ukraine aid effort

Pati Simring, a special needs assistant at St Mary’s National School led the efforts between her school and Le Cheile to donate almost €2,000 to the Ukraine appeal

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

14 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TWO local schools and a city business have shown incredible generosity to the Ukraine appeal, raising almost €3,000 between them.

St Mary’s National School and Le Cheile National School in Roxboro teamed up with Melody Cafe at Foxes Bow to collect cash donations which were spent on medical supplies for refugees arriving at the Polish border.

In total, some €2,775 was raised.

A special needs assistant at St Mary’s National School Pati Simring then co-ordinated the operation sourcing supplies both here in Limerick, and over in Poland.

She dropped off boxes at the former Cleeve’s factory, where goods were dispatched to Eastern Europe last week, while she also made contact with medical supply firms in her native Poland who provided items to some of the worst hit areas by the Russian invasion.

Limerick schoolgirls make heartwarming donation to Ukrainian cause

St Mary’s principal Eoghan O’Byrne said the idea began in a WhatsApp group containing his colleagues.

“​It started off just asking staff to contribute and donate, and it gathered legs. People in the community got involved. Parents got involved, there was a bucket collection. We wondered how we best got the supplies to those who need it the most, and that's where Pati came in. She knows families in Poland who have taken in Ukrainian refugees and she is dealing with people who are working on the border between the two countries and setting up refugee camps. She sourced supplies in Poland and it went directly to refugee camps,” he said.

Around €800 worth of band aids and wound wrappings were source for people who have had to walk for days to escape Ukraine with exposed wounds left untreated.

Mr O'Bryne praised the school community, adding: “This is a real positive. It shows the generosity of our staff, our pupils, our parents and people in the community.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media