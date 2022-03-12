Limerick locals take on Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for community centre

A LOCAL committee in Limerick are taking on a Triple Peak Challenge to raise money for their community centre.

A new committee has been formed to redevelop the old school in Montpelier in east Limerick into a community centre.

The old school in Montpelier has been at the centre of the community since 1898. It served as a primary school until the 1960s and later as an extension to the parish oratory. However, in recent years it has fallen into some disrepair.

A new committee has recently formed to redevelop the old school into a modern community centre for the Montpelier O’Briensbridge community.

It is envisaged that the centre will support social activities for the young and old including dance classes, coffee mornings, Men's Shed and other activities.

On March 18 and 19, the committee are inviting the public to climb three local peaks with them in two days - Moylussa, Keeper Hill and the 12 O’Clock Hills.

On March 18 the group will meet at 8am at Ballycuggaran Car Park to climb Moylussa followed by the 12 O'Clock Hills at 3pm.

The next day, people are asked to gather at Doonane Car Park at 9am to climb Keeper Hill.

Committee Chairperson, Paul Slattery, said: "We hope that the old school will become a centre of community life once more. We want to honour the great work that has been done before us and use this space to bring people together again."

All information can be found on the “Montpelier O’Briensbridge Community Centre” Facebook Page.

If you can’t make the hikes, you can still donate to the cause by going to the fundraiser page here.