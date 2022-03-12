New link to Kerry an added boost for Limerick Greenway

THE RE-OPENING of the Limerick Greenway, after a multi-million euro upgrade, has triggered a big uptake in people walking and cycling the route.

But it has also boosted tourist numbers in the area, a trend that is likely to strengthen when sections of the North Kerry Greenway open later this year.

This new greenway will connect Abbeyfeale to Listowel along the route of the old Great Southern Railway and a second 17km section will open between Tralee and Fenit with the ultimate goal to link Montpelier to Fenit by greenway.

But to ensure that the tourism potential of these projects is fully realised, Leader companies in West Limerick and North Kerry have come together to offer a number of programmes.

“In the past month, highly engaged groups of people took part in the Observation Walks from the Greenway trailheads at Abbeyfeale, Barnagh, Templeglantine, Rathkeale and Newcastle West,” said Marie Slattery of The Tourism Space, the company delivering the programmes.

“The purpose of these walks was to look at the route and its facilities from the Greenway to the town centres from a visitors’ perspective. The recording of the observations will serve as a plan of action for the businesses and communities to work with the appropriate council or national bodies into the future.”

In addition, participants from all along the greenway route have taken part in a Leave No Trace Awareness Training session in Abbeyfeale. Expert trainer, Aoibheann Boyle, worked with the group to raise awareness of the seven principles of Leave No Trace and how they can be applied to enhance the Greenway experience.

Further training opportunities will be available online over the coming weeks, explained Caitriona Scully of West Limerick Resources. “We would be delighted to welcome any person, business or group interested in developing the Greenway visitor experience for the benefit of West Limerick communities.”

