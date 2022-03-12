Search

12 Mar 2022

New link to Kerry an added boost for Limerick Greenway

Link to Kerry an added boost for Limerick Greenway

Catherine, Conor and Cillian Hanly, enjoying the Limerick Greenway near Newcastle West last summer | PICTURE: Sean Curtin

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

12 Mar 2022 1:30 PM

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

THE RE-OPENING of the Limerick Greenway, after a multi-million euro upgrade, has triggered a big uptake in people walking and cycling the route.

But it has also boosted tourist numbers in the area, a trend that is likely to strengthen when sections of the North Kerry Greenway open later this year.

This new greenway will connect Abbeyfeale to Listowel along the route of the old Great Southern Railway and a second 17km section will open between Tralee and Fenit with the ultimate goal to link Montpelier to Fenit by greenway.

Limerick Greenway Hubs to receive €600,000 in funding

But to ensure that the tourism potential of these projects is fully realised, Leader companies in West Limerick and North Kerry have come together to offer a number of programmes.

“In the past month, highly engaged groups of people took part in the Observation Walks from the Greenway trailheads at Abbeyfeale, Barnagh, Templeglantine, Rathkeale and Newcastle West,” said Marie Slattery of The Tourism Space, the company delivering the programmes.

“The purpose of these walks was to look at the route and its facilities from the Greenway to the town centres from a visitors’ perspective. The recording of the observations will serve as a plan of action for the businesses and communities to work with the appropriate council or national bodies into the future.”

In addition, participants from all along the greenway route have taken part in a Leave No Trace Awareness Training session in Abbeyfeale. Expert trainer, Aoibheann Boyle, worked with the group to raise awareness of the seven principles of Leave No Trace and how they can be applied to enhance the Greenway experience.

Plans for new 'hub' on Limerick Greenway are progressed

Further training opportunities will be available online over the coming weeks, explained Caitriona Scully of West Limerick Resources. “We would be delighted to welcome any person, business or group interested in developing the Greenway visitor experience for the benefit of West Limerick communities.”

To register for the programme, click here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media