Father says staff at Limerick hospital ‘abandoned’ him after mental health crisis

A LIMERICK man has described his “nightmare experience” after being discharged from the emergency department (ED) at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Brian Hayes, from Prospect in Limerick city, described what he felt was a “lack of empathy and understanding” from staff at the Limerick hospital after he presented at the emergency department, following a suicide attempt.

Mr Hayes wants to highlight the need for increased support for those going through the same hardship and wishes to scrutinise national hospital policy on discharging suicidal individuals from the emergency department.

“From start to finish it was one of the worst experiences of my life and has left a scar on my mind,” the 32-year-old father-of-two expressed.

He describes being on a plastic seat in a hallway, in the midst of “serious emotional distress.” As well as the bright lights, “strangers passing by gave me anxiety” he said.

“While talking to a nurse, I saw no compassion and they clearly did not have enough relevant training,” he claimed.

“One of the last questions I was asked was - am I suicidal?” the St Mary’s Park resident stated, adding that he does not remember sitting into his car and driving home after being discharged.

He describes being on “autopilot” on his way home, having to make his way past the same point where he first found himself in a suicidal state.

Mr Hayes is now calling for a “strict programme” to be implemented nationally, for those who are discharged from an ED, following a suicide attempt or checking themselves in.

Mr Hayes is urging for better facilities, training and education for staff as well as a more comprehensive dischargement and follow up service to those presenting to the ED as suicidal.

After being discharged, during out of service hours, he was handed a list of contact points and their relevant helplines. Only one of them picked up on the other end of the line that night, he claims.

“My last hope let me down,” he told the Limerick Leader.

“I did not want to leave, and I do not want this to happen to any other person.

“I think of my children and their future if they ever need help. Every time I see my daughter’s face I get that nightmare feeling of being abandoned by that hospital,” he said.

In response to Mr Hayes’ allegations, Mid-West Community Healthcare, the Mental Health Services section of the HSE, told the Limerick Leader that they provide a crisis service through the emergency department at UHL.

The service provided, they said, is by clinical nurse specialists and non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHD) with the support of a consultant psychiatrist.

These staff are fully trained mental health clinicians. This service operates on a 24/7 basis,” the statement states.

All presentations to the crisis service receive a mental health assessment. The outcome and care plan derived from this assessment will be tailored to the needs of each individual.

“Anyone using this service is followed up by the appropriate community mental health team following their presentation,” the statement continued.

“It is important to remember that admission to an acute facility is only one way for people to access the help they need.

“The service will work with people to ensure they have the supports they require in the community to facilitate their recovery,” the statement concluded.

If you or someone you know is suffering, please contact The Samaritans – 116123, Pieta House - 1800 247 247 or the Crisis Text Line - 086 1800 280.