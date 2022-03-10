Contractor appointed to build 38 new social houses in Limerick

Contracts have been signed for the second phase of the Churchfield development
CONTRACTS have signed for the construction of almost 40 social houses on the southside of Limerick.
The project at Churchfield is the second phase of an 80-unit development planned for O’Malley Park, Southill under Limerick City and County Council’s Regeneration programme.
Following a tender process, JADA Projects Ltd won the competition to construct 38 units which have been funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
The mayor of the city and county of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, has welcomed the signing of the contracts and the progressing of the scheme which could see homes being allocated by the end of next year or early 2024.
A spokesperson for Limerick City and County Council has confirmed that construction of the one, two and three-bedroomed residential complex, which is located near the entrance to O’Malley Park, will be ongoing for 20 months.
All the homes are designed to the Nearly Zero Energy Building standard.
