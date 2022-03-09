Date confirmed for official opening of 'Men's Shed' in Limerick suburb

TWO years after it originally planned to officially open, the ribbon will finally be cut at a new men’s shed facility in Limerick city.

No sooner had the Raheen/Dooradoyle men’s shed opened in 2020, Covid-19 shut them down, and its members only gathered again just before Christmas.

Now, although they are meeting regularly, a grand opening is to be held.

But chairman Sean Dalton has confirmed this will take place in May.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in membership. We’ve now in excess of 50 members now,” Sean said.

“We are planning to have our official opening in May. And we had good news this week in that we are now a registered charity. We’ve been working on this for the last two years filling in various details which is great news for us too,” Sean said.

On the educational side, the men’s shed has teamed up with the Limerick-Clare Education and Training Board to offer computer courses for members.

At present, the shed – at Maypark – opens in the daytime, but it’s hoped to increase this to the evening soon.