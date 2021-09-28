Search

28/09/2021

Limerick-based Men’s Shed reopens for first time in 18 months

Limerick-based Men’s Shed reopens for first time in 18 months

Sean Dalton and Jimmy Harrold, Raheen/Dooradoyle Men's Shed

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

ONE of Limerick’s newest Men’s Sheds facilities reopena for the first time in 18 months later today.

The facility, serving Raheen and Dooradoyle opened for the first time after five years of work – and tens of thousands of euro raised – from a dedicated committee in March 2020.

But no sooner had this happened, Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.

However, with the lifting of restrictions and the high uptake of the vaccination, the shed will reopen beside Maypark each Tuesday morning and Thursday evening initially.

Referring to the first lockdown, chairman Sean Dalton said: “The whole idea of a Men’s Shed is to combat social isolation, so suddenly for someone to tell you to stay at home, it was difficult. We’ve had a few disappointments, this was the biggest. But we always believed we could get there and this shows it.”

A number of activities will be offered including keep fit, IT and computer skills, cooking, reading and of course woodwork.

If you’re interested in joining, please telephone John Ryan at 061-301928.

Limerick has one of the highest concentrations of Men’s Sheds in the country.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media