Limerick-based Men’s Shed reopens for first time in 18 months

ONE of Limerick’s newest Men’s Sheds facilities reopena for the first time in 18 months later today.

The facility, serving Raheen and Dooradoyle opened for the first time after five years of work – and tens of thousands of euro raised – from a dedicated committee in March 2020.

But no sooner had this happened, Covid-19 restrictions kicked in.

However, with the lifting of restrictions and the high uptake of the vaccination, the shed will reopen beside Maypark each Tuesday morning and Thursday evening initially.

Referring to the first lockdown, chairman Sean Dalton said: “The whole idea of a Men’s Shed is to combat social isolation, so suddenly for someone to tell you to stay at home, it was difficult. We’ve had a few disappointments, this was the biggest. But we always believed we could get there and this shows it.”

A number of activities will be offered including keep fit, IT and computer skills, cooking, reading and of course woodwork.

If you’re interested in joining, please telephone John Ryan at 061-301928.

Limerick has one of the highest concentrations of Men’s Sheds in the country.