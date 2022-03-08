Second yellow weather warning in 24 hours issued for Limerick

MET EIREANN have issued the second yellow weather warning in 24 hours for Limerick.
A status yellow wind warning is in place for Limerick until 3pm today with very strong and gusty winds expected.
That warning has now been extended and a status yellow rain warning has also been issued.
A yellow wind warning is in place for Munster from 10pm tonight until 12pm Wednesday morning.
Met Eireann are also once again warning of very strong and gusty south to southeast winds.
A yellow rain warning was issued this morning for Limerick and is in place from 11pm tonight until 6pm on Wednesday.
Limerick can expect heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet or snow in places for a time, with localised flooding and poor driving conditions.
The alert is also in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford.
