07 Mar 2022

Limerick cafe's expansion plans look to add street appeal

The Bedford Townhouse and Cafe is seeking to expand | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

07 Mar 2022 9:15 AM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE BEDFORD Townhouse and Café in Limerick city has applied for planning permission to extend their premises.

The boutique hotel and café have applied to Limerick City and County Council under their owners Limerick Travel Limited for development at 11 and 12 Bedford Row.

The Bedford Townhouse are planning to claim back some of the space they currently share with Limerick Travel to expand their café operations.

Limerick Travel will continue with business as normal as the alterations needed to add more capacity will be minor.

The timeframe for the project is to be confirmed, however the team are hoping to start work later this year.

Vacant store in Limerick city centre sold after 14 years

The planning application also includes the construction of a new internal lobby between the café area and guesthouse accommodation circulation area and all associated works.

At the moment the premises includes two doors and two windows however the owners plan to remove one of these windows to provide a new access door for outdoor seating.

One of the proprietors of the Bedford Townhouse, Denise Brazil, told the Limerick Leader that plans to expand their outdoor space include new pergolas from Limerick City and County Council.

The new structures have already started to pop up around the city including on Thomas Street and Bedford Row.

They are part of measures to continue to encourage people to partake in outdoor dining and the structures will have retractable roofs and toughened glass screens.

They will also include additional lighting, planting and street furniture is planned, with water bottle refill stations.

Local News

