Limerick motorist 'put several lives at risk' during high speed pursuit

THE LIVES of gardai were put in danger by the “most egregious dangerous driving I have ever come across”, said a judge.

Garda Mary Louise Armstrong gave details of a cross county high speed chase that commenced in Kilmallock and ended in Buttevant after a stinger was deployed. The defendant’s solicitor and the judge commended the gardai on duty during the pursuit.

David Ward, aged 36, of Sarsfield Street, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to 15 dangerous driving offences at the local court.

Garda Armstrong said she and Garda Donal O’Sullivan were on mobile patrol in Kilmallock in the early hours of February 20, 2021.

“At 2.41am we signalled for a car to stop at the crossroads just outside the courthouse. He failed to stop. We turned on the lights and sirens. At the crest of the railway bridge he turned off his lights and turned a sharp right at Tobernea. We followed and he was right in front of us. He turned on his lights and took off,” said Garda Armstrong.

As the defendant headed towards Effin, Garda Armstrong said he went through a crossroads at speed and clipped the ditch on the wrong side of the road. The garda said Mr Ward drove at speeds in excess of 120kmph in a Toyota Avensis in the direction of Ballyhea with the back of his car spinning out as he took a bend too “tightly”.

The court heard that they had contacted other gardai on patrol and a car from Charleville stopped at a junction.

“The garda had to take evasive action and reverse as the Avensis wasn’t stopping,” said Garda Armstrong.

By this time it was 2.54am and they were in Buttevant.

“It is a very narrow road and there was scree and mud on it. There are a series of bad bends. He was driving between 80 and 90kmph. He hit the ditch and the car bounced back onto the road,” said Garda Armstrong.

When they reached the main Buttevant to Doneraile road, the garda said the Avensis slowed down.

“Garda O’Sullivan pulled up beside him and he swerved into our patrol car. We had to pull back,” said Garda Armstrong, who added that Mr Ward’s vehicle mounted the footpath near Doneraile after he “lost control”.

The court heard that Mr Ward went through more crossroads and drove on the wrong side of the road at high speed.

“A patrol car from Mallow coming against us had to pull into the ditch as the Avensis failed to stop. At 3.05am the Bruff car had come to Buttevant and deployed a stinger at the junction for the M20,” said Garda Armstrong.

Despite Mr Ward’s four tyres being “taken out'' he continued back in the direction of Ballyhea on the M20, she said.

“We pulled up beside him and he took off again. A half a kilometre later he pulled into an entrance,” said Garda Armstrong.

The court heard Mr Ward has 46 previous convictions including three for dangerous driving, two for no insurance, assault, public order, possession of drugs for sale or supply and criminal damage.

Cathal Lombard, solicitor for Mr Ward, said all of Garda Armstrong’s evidence is fully accepted.

“He takes full responsibility and is fully aware of the seriousness of the matter. He is 36-years-old and has three children aged between seven and 14. The only saving grace is that it was 3am and there were no members of the public on the road,” said Mr Lombard.

Judge Patricia Harney said serving members were on the road.

“Their lives were in danger. They had to take evasive action. It is the most egregious dangerous driving I have ever come across,” said Judge Harney.

Mr Lombard commended the gardai on duty.

“Absolutely,” said Judge Harney.

Mr Lombard said it is hard to give mitigating factors.

“Once arrested he did behave and there was no drugs or alcohol aspect,” said Mr Lombard.

Judge Harney said to engage in the driving which he did he had to be “very alert and able”.

“If he had been operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol combined with the speed he was driving, he would most likely be dead,” said Judge Harney.

Through discussions with his client on why this occurred, Mr Lombard said the only logical explanation is that there was a mental health issue at the time.

“That he was just not going to engage with An Garda Siochana on the night and make every attempt to evade them. He engaged with his GP and there was mention of suicidal ideation earlier that evening,” said Mr Lombard.

Judge Harney asked if he had any letters from the GP? “No,” said Mr Lombard.

Judge Harney said Mr Ward has three previous convictions for dangerous driving.

“If you want to put forward factors I am going to give you time to get reports,” said Judge Harney, who referred Mr Ward to the Probation Service.

“If you are not in a position to obtain reports I have to be fully aware of everything. He put the lives of gardai in danger,” said Judge Harney, who adjourned the case for the pre-sanction report to be prepared.