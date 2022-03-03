Search

03 Mar 2022

University of Limerick considering 'legal correspondence' over report into purchase of Dunnes' site

University of Limerick will begin ‘intermediate use’ of new city campus this autumn

The former Dunnes Stores property at Sarsfield Street welcomed its first students last month

Reporter:

David Hurley

03 Mar 2022 5:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

THE University of Limerick has confirmed it is considering 'legal correspondence' regarding a report into its purchase of the former Dunnes Stores building in the city centre.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee last June, UL President, Professor Kerstin Mey, accepted that 'best practice' wasn't adhered to regarding the purchase.

She confirmed that UL had asked consultants KPMG to investigate its purchase of the former store at Sarsfield Street for around €8m in 2019.

The university plans to develop a city centre campus on the site which which welcomed its first students last month.

First students attend University of Limerick City Centre Campus

UL representatives were due before the PAC again in the coming weeks but, according to the Irish Examiner, the committee has been informed by UL that a legal threat of “interlocutory action” had been made by a key individual named in the KPMG report.

In reply to a query from the Limerick Leader, a spokesperson for UL said: "University of Limerick has received the independent KPMG report, which has been circulated to the key individuals who were named in it. UL has subsequently received legal correspondence in relation to the report’s circulation from one of the individuals which is currently being considered by our legal advisors."

The spokesperson added that UL has "no further update at this time".

