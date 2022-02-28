In Pictures: Parteen School launch new look website

A COMMUNITY gathered together to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of one national school’s brand-new website.

Many months of hard, fastidious work had gone into the redesign of Parteen National School’s new website by principal Miriam Smyth, along with two other tech savvy staff members.

Principal Smyth, who spoke at the event, addressed the crowd: “Children, your enthusiasm each and every day makes this school a joy to teach in.”

The school teamed up with third-level institute TUS Limerick, who captured video and photo content, assisted by staff member Aisling O’ Hara and well-known Limerick photographer, Eamonn Andrews.

With such enthusiasm from pupils around the new website, the school decided to mark the occasion with song, music and dance.

The event was chaired by two 6th class pupils, Kara Foley and Niall Cox, who are also members of the School Council.

Parents were treated to Edelweiss from the Broadway Musical and 1965 film The Sound of Music, performed by staff members, Ruth Andrews on clarinet and Judy Meskell on flute.

Following this, the newly formed Parteen School trad band, composed of teachers, pupils and relatives of pupils performed: John Ryan’s Polka, Maggie in the Woods and The Kerry Polka.

Five “fantastic” Irish dancers from the student body danced along to the three tunes.

Principal Smyth thanked teachers, who, she said, give 100% to ensure that the children are not only receiving an excellent education, but are also enjoying each and every lesson they experience.

“Your combined input has made our website a vibrant celebration of the essence of Parteen National School in Clare,” Principal Smyth, who was appointed in 2021, concluded.

Visit the new website here: www.parteenschool.ie