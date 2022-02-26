Limerick Weather: Saturday February 26, 2022

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy with patchy rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees with strong and gusty southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

On Saturday night and on Sunday morning, rain will move eastwards across the country followed by clear spells and scattered showers. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will moderate and veer northwesterly with the clearance of the rain. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 7 degrees, coldest in the west and southwest later in the night where some mist or fog patches may form after the rain and with a touch of frost possible too.

The rest of the rain will then clear from the northeast and east on Sunday morning or early afternoon, leaving dry and bright weather with moderate southerly winds. However, cloud will build in from the west during the afternoon and evening with wet and windy weather developing along the west coast later in the day. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.

Wet and windy on Sunday night as outbreaks of rain moves eastwards across the country, accompanied by fresh to strong southerly winds. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

A bright day will follow on Monday with sunny spells and some scattered showers, especially in the northwest where it will be breezy. A moderate westerly wind will prevail elsewhere and highest temperatures will range 8 to 10 degrees.

High pressure looks like it will build in over the country on Monday night bringing calm conditions but it will be cold and frosty with temperatures down to freezing or a couple of degrees below. Some mist and fog patches will form too.

A dry day will follow on Tuesday with sunny spells developing in a light to moderate easterly breeze. However, during the evening , wet and breezy conditions may affect the southeast.