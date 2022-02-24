That's a (silage) wrap: Limerick contractors on new TV show

NONE of the scenes involving the O’Donoghue family in new TV series - Contractors - will end up on the “cutting” room floor.

From cutting silage to slurry spreading to hedge cutting and more, O’Donoghue Agri, based in Banogue, cover it all.

Michael and Marjorie O’Donoghue and their four children - Micheál, Ger, Claire and Karen - are one of seven agricultural contracting families to feature in the seven part documentary. It starts this Thursday, February 24 at 9.30pm on TG4.

The series highlights their professional challenges, the highs and lows of their daily routine and their hopes and dreams, presenting a no-holds barred portrait of seven extraordinary crews for hire – all members of an agricultural sub-economy without which farming would not be possible.

Karen, aged in her early 30s, is the only female to feature but she says thankfully that is changing.

"It has changed big time. This programme will help to promote women in agriculture. Definitely around here we see farmers’ daughters that go drawing silage for a contractor. It is getting more popular and great to see it too because it was seen as a male dominated job," said Karen.

She said her older sister Claire was her "inspiration". Around a decade ago Claire was featured in the Leader as she was one of the very few female agri contractors at the time.

"Myself and Claire had this interest in farming so it was easy for us to pick it up. We were never forced to go driving or working for dad. We enjoy it," said Karen.

And if Claire is Karen’s inspiration then surely Karen’s little girl Clodagh will be influenced by mum. Clodagh, now 17-months-old, was drawing silage while in the womb and about nine months after she was born Karen was back in a tractor cab.

As well as her mum and aunty, Clodagh will be inspired by her grandmother Marjorie as she keeps the show on the road with her organisation and making sure all the men and women are fed and watered for the crazy long days.

It all started back in 1976 when Michael O’Donoghue bought a tractor and bailer. Now they have a Krone harvester, JCB loading shovel, eight tractors (a mix of John Deeres and New Hollands) silage trailers, ploughs, harrows, slurry and fertiliser spreaders, you name it.

Karen, who works as a chartered accountant, during the day, is always on hand to help out in the evenings and weekends. In May time, she and partner Thomas and Clodagh won’t be heading for the seaside when Karen takes her holidays.

"I always take annual leave every summer when the first cuts start because that is the busiest time. Claire takes annual leave every year as well from the council to help out. We draw silage mainly but we could be asked to do anything," said Karen.

It’s a real family affair as Micheál and Ger work full-time in the business with Michael.

Karen said they all had concerns would cameramen get in the way and slow things down. If there is rain around silage time and farmers are ringing there is huge pressure on contractors. But Karen said it wasn’t invasive at all.

"We didn't know they were there half the time and it was good craic too. It brought a bit of a buzz around the place," said Karen.

Tune in this Thursday evening to see Contractors on TG4.