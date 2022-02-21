Top quality Limerick farm up for auction

This farm is sure to appeal to a wide variety of interested parties
Joe Wheeler of Wheeler Auctioneers is bringing a non-residential farm at Glenogra, Meanus to market by Public Auction early next month.
Joe says this is one of the finest farms to come to market in County Limerick this year. The land comprises of 53 acres of top quality limestone land with 800 metres of road frontage.
The land is elevated free draining land laid out in four main divisions. Photographs and drone footage and maps are available on Wheeler Auctioneers website wheelerauctioneers.com
This farm is sure to appeal to a wide variety of interested parties given the strong land market at present coupled with lack of supply.
Anybody wishing to discuss this sale should contact Joe Wheeler on 0868584409.
The sale will take place at Hogans Bar, Meanus at 3pm on Friday, March 11.
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Getting ready for the recruitment campaign are Pat Kiely, Hartstonge Street drop-in centre and Pat Begley, area president with volunteers Margaret Dillon and Eimear Purcell | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Adare Tidy Towns (pictured below) and Newcastle West Tidy Towns (main picture) are embarking on Fairtrade journeys to become Fairtrade towns | PICTURES: Don Moloney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.