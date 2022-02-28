Court hears Limerick man stabbed in the backside after row in pub escalated

A COUPLE of pints in a pub after a soccer match ended up with pool balls being thrown, cues broken, a knife produced and three men stabbed, including one in the backside, Limerick Circuit Court heard.

Jeffrey Corr, aged 28, of Ballyknock, Bruree and Kieran Stubbins, aged 33, of Millmount, Kilmallock were sentenced in relation to their involvement with the incidents in Daffy’s bar, Kilmallock on August 20, 2017. A number of others charged with violent disorder have been dealt with at district court level.

Mr Corr pleaded guilty to two assaults causing harm and one of violent disorder. Mr Stubbins pleaded guilty to one count of producing a pool cue in the course of a dispute.

Garda Robert Young informed Lily Buckley BL, instructed by state solicitor Aidan Judge, that he took statements from both defendants.

The investigating garda said that Mr Corr said he was supplied with a hunting blade in the pub by a person not before the court.

“The defendant said pool cues were turned upside down by others and he was set upon. He said he was using the knife to defend himself. He said he didn’t realise he had stabbed someone until somebody said it. He said he let go of the knife and ‘got the head beaten off me’,” said Garda Young, who added that Mr Corr’s version of events “differs from other witnesses”.

He confirmed to Ms Buckley that drink had been consumed and Mr Corr was struck with pool cues and had balls thrown at him.

Garda Young told the court that in Mr Stubbins' statement the accused described things as “getting heated”.

“He said he saw a movement and his friend was cut by a swipe. He said, ‘I hit him (Mr Corr) with a pool cue. The cue broke. He then charged me down’,” recounted Garda Young,

In his statement, Mr Stubbins said he hit Mr Corr again with a pool cue and “subsequently realised he had been stabbed” in the glute muscles. Garda Young said there had been no trouble since this incident.

The court heard Mr Stubbins has 22 previous convictions; Mr Corr has 61.

Mark Nicholas SC, defending Mr Corr, said it was a “regrettable event” and his client has instructed him to apologise.

The barrister said Mr Corr went into the pub with his uncle (who was not before the court). Mr Nicholas said Mr Corr had nothing to do with the beginning of what occurred

“His uncle, who had a little too much to drink, had an exchange with the barkeep. This raised temperatures. There was an explosion of hostilities. He (Mr Corr) felt set upon. He was backed into a corner and kept his uncle behind him. Two cues were broken on him and pool balls were flying,” said Mr Nicholas.

He said Mr Corr was waving the knife in front of him so others would “stay back” and protect himself and his uncle. Mr Nicholas said Mr Corr dropped the knife and “took his beating”. Regarding the knife wounds sustained, Mr Nicholas said “thankfully everybody has made a full recovery”.

Lorcan Connolly JC, who represented Mr Stubbins, said his client and friends had played a match for Kilmallock soccer club and afterwards went to Daffy’s.

“He was playing pool and had a cue in his hand. He was minding his own business when others got involved with verbals and matters escalated. An eye witness said after Mr Corr produced the knife that they were trying to knock it out of his hand. Mr Stubbins was stabbed,” said Mr Connolly.

The barrister said if his client had gone to trial the jury might have held a view that it was self defence.

“My client has very fairly said that he should have kept his cool and ‘two wrongs don’t make a right’ and apologises,” said Mr Connolly.

He said Mr Stubbins has complied with his bail conditions to the letter of the law, hasn’t come to garda attention and has learnt his lesson.

In sentencing Mr Corr, Judge Patrick Meghen said three men were stabbed - in the chest, glute muscles and hand. He said thankfully they have all made a full recovery but stressed the use of a knife during the assaults.

Judge Meghen imposed a two and half year prison sentence with the last 15 months suspended. He imposed the same jail terms on the second assault and the violent disorders, to run concurrently.

Regarding Mr Stubbins producing a pool cue in the course of a dispute, Judge Meghen said he didn’t deserve a custodial sentence.

“He had the cue in his hand while playing pool. It wasn’t premeditated,” said the judge, who handed down an eight month suspended sentence.