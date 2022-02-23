Limerick councillors support Vicky Phelan's call for government to establish a Minister for Women's Health

LIMERICK councillors are calling on the government to establish a Minister for Women’s Health, following a suggestion made by cervical check campaigner Vicky Phelan.

The motion was put forward by Cllr Olivia O’ Sullivan at a recent meeting of the Metropolitan District, in a show of solidarity with the Annacotty-based activist and mother-of-two.

“The time for platitudes is over and now is the time for action,” Cllr Sarah Kiely said, criticising both the health system and the justice system, which she said, are failing women around the country.

The Limerick city east representative stressed that the odds are stacked against women, when you have the misfortune of dealing with either of these two systems.

“The women of Ireland deserve better, we demand better. Vicky Phelan has given us the strength, the motivation and the vision of what is possible,” she told her colleagues.

Mayor Daniel Butler, who recently conferred Vicky with the Freedom of Limerick, only the fifth woman to receive the highest civic honour, offered his support to the motion.

Vicky Phelan, he said, set down a very clear challenge to the government when she spoke at the recent conferring ceremony.

“It’s not just about giving her the freedom, it’s about what her story is and what she has done as an activist on behalf of the women of Ireland.

“It’s our duty to take up that challenge and support her in that regard,” Mayor Butler stated.

Cllr O’ Sullivan described several inequalities within the health system, stating that women are routinely underrepresented in clinical trials and that more medical research proposed by women and for women must be funded.

She referenced other countries, such as Scotland, who have already addressed the issue, establishing a Ministry for Women’s Health and the UK, who have appointed Women’s Health Ambassadors.

The Limerick city north representative emphasised the need for the Health Minister to make the Patient Safety Bill, which provides for mandatory open disclosure on safety incidents, a priority.

Open disclosure and mandatory reporting will bring Ireland in line with international best practice in a patient centric approach, she said.

“Progress here is simply taking too long and we need reassurance that the Patient Safety Bill is still a priority for Minister Donnelly.

“We need women to know that action is being taken on our specific health needs, that we are not less important,” Cllr O’ Sullivan concluded.