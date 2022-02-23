Limerick forward joins Ulster Rugby for next season

LIMERICK forward Frank Bradshaw-Ryan has joined Ulster for next season on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old Irish lock will bolster Ulster's second row options when he makes the move from French Pro D2 side, USON Nevers.

Known for his lineout skills and ability to carry, the Munster sub-Academy graduate, and former Ireland U19s player, will also bring the leadership skills he has honed over the last six years in France.

On his upcoming move to the province, Bradshaw Ryan, who played for Shannon RFC, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for Ulster. It is a top club, based in a fantastic city. I love watching Ulster play at the moment, and they are playing a great brand of rugby – and it’s a style of rugby that I really enjoy playing.

“I can see with some of Ulster’s recent signings, together with the top young players coming through, that they are intent on achieving big things. After spending six seasons in France, I can’t wait to get over and get started as, with the set-up and coaches that Ulster have, I feel it’s a great place for me to keep learning and improving as a player.”

Frank Bradshaw Ryan, with the help of an agent in France, joined Federale 1 side Auch, a former Top 14 club, in 2016.

The former Munster Sub-Academy’s ​time at Auch, who played in France’s third-tier, turned out to be a positive experience.

The Clareview native turned in impressive string of displays earning him a move to USON Nevers, an ambitious club located 260kms southeast of Paris, who play in the second-tier of French rugby.

Bradshaw-Ryan is a past pupil of Ardscoil Ris.

Ulster Head Coach, Dan McFarland, added: “Frank has worked hard in France over the last number of years to develop his game and will offer us something different at lock. We look forward to welcoming him this summer and seeing what he can deliver both on and off the field for Ulster.”