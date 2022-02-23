Search

23 Feb 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Plenty of room to grow in Gurteen Gardens

Limerick Property Watch: Plenty of room to grow in Gurteen Gardens

Lucky for some: No 13 Gurteen Garden is the last house of a quiet cul-de-sac

Reporter:

Leader reporter

23 Feb 2022 3:30 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald are delighted to introduce 13 Gurteen Gardens, off the main Ballinacurra Road and adjacent to Punches Cross, to the market.

Number 13 is a wonderful family home and has been perfectly maintained and cared for by its current owners. The property is the last house of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Gurteen Gardens is a well-established mature residential locality in Limerick’s foremost residential area. The property is within 20 minutes walking distance of the city centre on one side and an even shorter walk to the Crescent Shopping Centre.

University Hospital Limerick is 2km from the house and Raheen Business Park is 3.5km away. Several educational establishments including Mary Immaculate College, The Model primary school, Laurel Hill, Crescent Comprehensive and St Clements are all within 15 -20 minutes walking distance.

The main Ballinacurra Road has easy access to the national roads system. Limerick Railway Station is a 20-minute walk and the bus stop is a 5 minute walk. Several churches are also within walking distance close by.

On entering the spacious entrance hall, you immediately feel at home! To the left there is a large open plan living/dining room ideal for entertaining with a double door leading out to the private rear garden, allowing natural light to illuminate the room throughout the day.

This lovely room is fitted with wood flooring and a stove fireplace. The kitchen is accessed by the dining room and entrance hall.

The kitchen has tiled flooring and a fully fitted kitchen. Another door from the kitchen leads to an office/study overlooking the side garden and a second large living room / family room.

This room has double doors leading to the side garden. The downstairs bathroom is located off this 2nd living room and was fully refitted 5 years ago and includes an electric shower.

The utility room is a full-sized room and is fully plumbed for washing machine/dryer etc and leads to the spacious garden at the rear for easy rear entrance/exit from the back of the house.

The boiler room is located in the utility room.

Upstairs is extremely bright and offers four good sized bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes. The family bathroom with a large hot-press is located off the landing and is tiled and fitted with a bath, electric shower, WC & whb.

This is a rare opportunity to own a home in this desirable area of Limerick City. The possibilities here are endless due to the size of the site (subject to pp).

AT A GLANCE

Location: 13 Gurteen Gardens, Ballinacurra
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €420,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Orla Sheehan on 061 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

