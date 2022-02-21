Hundreds of people without power in Limerick after Storm Franklin

HUNDREDS of people in Limerick have been left without power this morning after Storm Franklin brought strong winds overnight.

ESB crews are working around the county to restore power after reports of fallen trees in some areas.

Power outages have been reported in Churchtown, Newcastlewest, Foynes, Bruff and Ballysimon this morning.

Faults were reported earlier this morning in Corbally however power has now been restored there.

The Status Yellow wind warning for Limerick ended at 9am however it is still in place for Wexford and Wicklow.

Despite the lifting of the wind warning, Met Eireann have forecast a very windy day for Limerick with strong and gusty winds expected.

These will ease as the day goes on and become moderate by the afternoon.

The AA have issued advice to motorists on how to say safe while driving during strong winds.

"When driving in strong winds, be on the lookout for vulnerable road users and fallen trees.

"Keep your speed down. Not only will this give you more time to react if anything happens on the road ahead of you, but it will also make it less likely for your car to be blown off course by strong gusts.

"Watch out for debris on the road. Coming across twigs or small branches on the road could indicate that a tree or large branch has fallen on the road ahead of you."