20 Feb 2022

First power outage reported in Limerick due to Storm Franklin

ESB power outages reported in Blackrock

ESB power outage reported in Ardpatrick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

20 Feb 2022 3:43 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE FIRST and hopefully last power outage in County Limerick due to Storm Franklin has been reported in Ardpatrick.

Currently, 121 ESB customers are without power. The estimated restoration time is 5.15pm this Sunday. 

Storm Franklin: Status Orange wind warning issued for Clare

ESB apologised for the loss of supply and is "currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible".

Limerick is faring much better than neighouring Cork and Clare where multiples locations have lost their electricity. 

The recent heavy rain has softened soil, leaving trees more susceptible to falling in the severe and damaging gusts during Storm Franklin. 

Local News

