First power outage reported in Limerick due to Storm Franklin

ESB power outage reported in Ardpatrick
THE FIRST and hopefully last power outage in County Limerick due to Storm Franklin has been reported in Ardpatrick.
Currently, 121 ESB customers are without power. The estimated restoration time is 5.15pm this Sunday.
ESB apologised for the loss of supply and is "currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible".
Limerick is faring much better than neighouring Cork and Clare where multiples locations have lost their electricity.
The recent heavy rain has softened soil, leaving trees more susceptible to falling in the severe and damaging gusts during Storm Franklin.
There were a number of close calls at schools recently - including this accident at St Paul's NS, Dooradoyle where a car mounted the footpath and crashed into a wall. Luckily there were no injuries
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.