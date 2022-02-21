Update issued on McDonald’s plan for Limerick drive-thru

THE fast food giant McDonald’s has secured planning permission to expand its drive-thru facility at its Ennis Road branch.

The golden-arches firm is planning to replace ​its single drive-thru lane arrangement with a new two-lane set-up, as well as associated signage and menu boards.

Located adjacent to the Jetland Shopping Centre​, this outlet becomes the third McDonald’s in Limerick to secure permission to extend its provision for cars.

On top of this, the gross floor area of the walk-in part of the branch is also being increased by 14.4 square metres to accommodate an extension to the freezer located at the north-western corner of the building, and an ancillary office at the south-western end.

The council gave the go-ahead to the project subject to 11 conditions.

This includes a stipulation that €1.4m must be paid to the council for public infrastructure and facilities benefitting development.​

No work can take place outside of the hours of 8am to 8pm weekdays, 8am to 4pm Saturday, Sundays or public holidays.

And a construction management plan must be agreed in writing with the local authority.

In supporting documents, agents for McDonald’s stated the development would “not result in an adverse impact on the amenity of the area”.

“The minor works will, in our opinion, have no adverse impact on the amenity of the local area. We conclude the proposed development is in accordance with the principles of proper planning and sustainable development,” they stated.